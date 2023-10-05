The new Speed 400 is pushed by a 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 40 HP and 37.5 Nm. The frame, with a double cradle in steel tubes, has a steerer inclined by 24.6°, a trail of 102 mm and a wheelbase of 1,377 mm, while the travel of the fork (43 mm non-adjustable) and the shock absorber (spring preload can be set) is 140 and 130 mm; the seat height and weight are respectively 790 mm from the ground and 170 kg (odm). The wheels, both 17″, are fitted with Metzeler Sportec M9RR road tires in sizes 110/70 front and 150/60 rear. As for the braking system, at the front there is a 300 mm disc with radial mount caliper, at the rear a 230 mm one. Exclusively for Italy, we had the opportunity to try it, and in the dedicated article we’ll tell you all our driving impressions.

The standard equipment includes the electronic accelerator, ABS (can be deactivated on the Scrambler), traction control (can be deactivated on both) and a charging socket for smartphones and navigators. There are many references to the bigger sisters, such as the heel guards of the footpegs and the satin headlight supports. The lights are all LED, the instrumentation is designed to signal the activation of the heated grips (accessories), the tank is shaped to make room for the large fork, the passenger handle is standard. For all the details, please refer to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price!