After the excellent result obtained with the V-Strom 800DEdeveloped on the basis of the new 776 cc parallel twin and the tubular steel frame, Suzuki has chosen to duplicate the offer by creating a dedicated model mainly for road use: the 800SE, whose acronym means Street Explorer, immediately making clear the road nature of the vehicle. The main difference lies in the adoption of the 19″ front rim paired with a 17″ at the rear, no longer spoked but multi-spoke alloy. The tires, with road profile, and the suspensions also change.

As regards the latter, the V-Strom 800SE adopts one Showa SFF-BP upside down fork adjustable in spring preload and with a travel of 150 mm, the same as the Hitachi ASTEMO monoshock adjustable in spring preload (through the knob) in the hydraulic brake and rebound. The latter is connected to a box-shaped aluminum swingarm. The frame remains the same tubular steel unit, with a sort of trellis and two thin lower tubes that close the cradle. In this way the engine does not have a load-bearing function, but only a stressed one, that is, it helps to give the right stiffness to the frame. Connected to the main structure, the seat support frame is bolted and is made of a slim but rigid structure, with generous dimensions to offer space for luggage and passengers. The engine remains the same parallel twin, DOHC, 270° timing and capable of 84 HP with a maximum torque of 78 Nm.

