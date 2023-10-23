The new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 2024 it is the sportiest and most exclusive Multistrada ever created by the Borgo Panigale company. Produced in a numbered series, it is the latest addition to the family which this year celebrates its twentieth anniversary and is equipped with motor Desmosedici Stradale with desmodromic distribution, derived from that of the Panigale V4, dry clutch, Akrapovič exhaust. Öhlins suspension, single-sided aluminum swingarm, titanium rear subframe (2.5 kg less than the standard one) and forged rims. But for all the details of this model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new Multistrada V4 RS will be available in dealerships starting from January 2024 in a single set-up, which includes standard front and rear radar in the Iceberg White livery, enriched by various references to the coloring of the Desmosedici MotoGP. The motorbike is produced in a numbered series. The number is shown on a black anodized aluminum plate, decorated with the Italian flag, applied to the steering plate.

The motorbike will be on sale at a price of 37,740 euros cim

As on all models of the Multistrada family, also on the Multistrada V4 RS Ducati also offers the “4Ever Multistrada” warranty, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage, guaranteed by the entire network of dealers of the Bolognese company on European territory.

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.