The Ducati DesertX Rally 2024 is the new version of the endurona of Borgo Panigale designed to best tackle offroad, thanks to dedicated standard equipment which includes a high front mudguard and components that derive from the off-road racing world, such as the closed cartridge fork, aluminum plates and spoked wheels central. But for all the details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new Ducati DesertX Rally will be available in dealerships starting from January 2024. In the white/grey/red/black “Iron Giant Livery” color only, the bike is on sale at a price of 22,740 euros cim, that is to say 5,100 euros more than the “standard” DesertX.

The DesertX Rally is also on sale in a weakened versionfor A2 license holders, at 1,000 euros less than its full power sister.

We remind you that the prices in this article are to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.