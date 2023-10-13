The 450 cc parallel twin developed by CFMOTO debuted with the sporty 450SRa motorcycle that has been talked about for a long time, ever since it was seen for the first time as a concept at Eicma.

After having it tested on the track in Istanbull on a particularly gloomy day, the first information was leaked from China in an approval document presented by CFMoto with an image of the naked version of the 450SR attached. Dominating the front is the characteristic headlight, which takes up the lines of that of the 800NK.

Even the superstructures remain faithful to the big sister 800, with modern and pointed lines that accentuate the masses at the front, thanks to the muscular sides that contrast with the slim and short tail. Also confirmed is the 5″ TFT display.

On a technical level we find the water-cooled inline twin-cylinder engine of 449cc and 270 degrees of crankpin offset, a choice meant to mimic the character and sound of a 90-degree V-twin. The maximum torque is 39 Nm and the 6-speed gearbox is assisted by an anti-slipper clutch. The double balancer shafts are designed to reduce engine vibrations, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 14 litres. According to CFMOTO, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is covered by the 450NK in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 178 km/h. For all the technical details, however, we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price