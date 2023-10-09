The 895 cc and 105 HP twin-cylinder, the fully adjustable 43 mm Showa fork, the updates to the electronics (with two riding modes, DTC and cornering ABS Pro) and the new options among the options are the same as those described for the standard version. Unlike this one, the nuova BMW F 900 GS Adventure 2024 presents a lighter restyling, in which the family feeling with the previous 850 model remains intact, starting from the characteristic horizontal headlight. The side panels, however, are new adjacent to the tank. Aluminum engine guard and heated grips are standard. A few numbers to describe this 360° globetrotter: 23 liter tank, curb weight of 246 kg, saddle height of 875 mm, travel of 230 and 215 mm (as for the F 900 GS) for fork and mono.

The new F 900 GS Adventure 2024 is available in two colours, one “total black” and one called White Aluminium. The latter includes by default the Ride Pro package (optional for the black color) which includes additional LED lights, Dynamic ESA, Pro riding mode, Pro quickshifter, supports for aluminum cases, M Endurance chain, central stand, navigation, keyless Ride and cruise control. But for all the in-depth details, we refer you to our article presenting the model.

The new BMW F 900 R will be available in the “first half of 2024”, the motorcycle will be for sale at a price of 15,400 euros cim in Black Storm color, and of 16.700 c.i.m colorazione White Aluminium.

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road” and, as per BMW tradition, the first service.