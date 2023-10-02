What was the F 750 GS is renewed and takes the name of F 800 GS. As always in the F family, it is a “marketing” name that does not reflect the engine size. The twin-cylinder of the new F 800 GS 2024 is in fact the same 895 cc of the 900 models, but with lower performance: on the 800 it expresses a power of 87 HP at 6,750 rpm, with a maximum torque of 91 Nm, also obtained at 6,750 rpm. The F 800 GS retains the spoked wheels and the 19” front. The suspension with 170 mm of travel contributes to bringing the seat height down to 815 mm from the ground. The weight is 227 kg in running order.

A motorbike that can also play the role of entry level, for which it is foreseen – not surprisingly – a version detuned to 47.6 HP. The instrumentation, which on the 750 was analogue, now features a 6.5″ TFT display. But for all the in-depth details, we refer you to our article presenting the model.

Three colors available, with a white, blue or black base. The new BMW F 800 R will be available in the “first half of 2024”, the motorcycle will be for sale at a price of 11,400 euros cim

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road” and, as per BMW tradition, the first service.