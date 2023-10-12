loading…

Houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks on Gaza City, October 10, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

TEHERAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held his first telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to discuss the situation in Palestine.

This news was revealed by Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for the Iranian president for political affairs.

“During the first telephone conversation between Ayatollah Raisi and Mohammed bin Salman, there was an important discussion about Palestine and the need to stop Israel’s war crimes,” Iranian media reports quoted Jamshidi as saying.

He said the conversation lasted 45 minutes. The conversation shows the increasingly improving relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran after the normalization of relations.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has reached 1,200 people and the number of injured people has reached 5,600, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Thursday (12/10/2023).

“More than 338,000 people in the Gaza Strip have been forced to flee their homes since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday.

“Mass displacement in the Gaza Strip continues. “The cumulative number of refugees increased by 30 percent over the last 24 hours, now totaling 338,934 people,” explained the UN office.

The office added that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East now hosts a total of 218,597 refugees, or 65%, in 92 schools, and 14,837 internally displaced persons have taken refuge in 18 Palestinian Authority schools.

(she)