The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has confirmed that he will run again in the 2024 presidential elections. The decision was already announced last year, and on Thursday evening Bukele filed the documents making his candidacy official. However, his re-eligibility has been contested by many: the Salvadoran constitution prohibits an incumbent president from running again, but the Constitutional Court, whose judges were all irregularly replaced by Bukele in 2021 in what has been defined as a “coup technical”, in 2021 he had issued a sentence that made this possible.

Bukele, in office since 2019, is very popular in El Salvador and has a large lead over the other candidates in all polls: it is practically certain that he will be re-elected. Bukele is appreciated for having led an effective if controversial campaign against criminal gangs, which had made El Salvador the country with the highest number of murders per population in the world. According to data released in August, the campaign led to the arrest of over 72 thousand people and also involved the construction of a huge prison that can accommodate up to 40 thousand inmates. Many associations have criticized the campaign for human rights violations, including the arbitrary nature of the arrests and the absence of legal guarantees for those involved.

