Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Friday removed all of the country’s ministers from their positions, including Prime Minister Patrick Achi, thus dissolving the government. The president’s secretary general, Aboudramane Cisse, announced this without giving a reason. The ministers will however remain in office until their successors are appointed.

The decision came without warning, but it is not uncommon for Ivorian presidents to change the structure of government unexpectedly. In April 2022 Ouattara said he wanted to lower the number of ministers forming the government from 41 to 30, to reduce expenses and recover resources to invest in other sectors, including security. Following the announcement, Achi, who had already been prime minister since 2021, also resigned, but was reappointed prime minister about a week later.

– Read also: The feared and respected crocodiles of Yamoussoukro