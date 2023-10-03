And it would coincide with the speculation that fans have made in recent months.

Mike Ybarra is the current president of Blizzard Entertainment.

Blizzard is, although it may be difficult to admit it in recent times, one of the most important companies in our sector. Not only do they have some well-known franchises, como Diablo, Overwatch o Warcraft, but with them they have managed to give us some of the best games in history. For this, and many other reasons that have to do with having managed to form a loyal community, we are also talking about one of the few companies in our sector that has its own event, in which, in addition to allowing its fans to meet , more details of their projects are also usually announced, whether they are in development or have already been published, or even announce new games.

BlizzCon is undoubtedly a celebration, and this year’s 2023 version has already given some details about what we can expect, including its first announcement. Now Mike Ybarra, current president of Blizzard Entertainment, revealed through his account on X (formerly Twitter) that Warcraft, and specifically World of Warcraft, would take much of the spotlight during BlizzCon 2023this in response to a user who complained that the published graph seemed to leave this game in an unimportant place.

It’s just the way the team did the graphic. I understand your point. But Warcraft, and WoW, have the most news this year. We’re excited to see you all! — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 2, 2023

“It’s just the way the team has made the graphic. I see your point. But Warcraft and WoW have the most news this year. We’re excited to see you all”

World of Warcraft will be essential at this BlizzCon

The World of Warcraft community is always waiting for new information regarding the updates that will soon arrive to this title, considered one of the best RPGs in history. This leads to there being quite a few theories about it, and since It has long been rumored that important news would be announced at BlizzCon 2023 about the future of the game, including the next expansion, and this seems to be an official confirmation, although we will still have to wait to see it.

BlizzCon 2023 will take place from November 3 to 4so we will still have to wait about a month to be able to know the latest details of Blizzard games, especially World of Warcraft, as we have told you.

