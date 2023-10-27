The other day we celebrated that, in addition to its usual platforms, ‘Verónica’ could be enjoyed for a limited time on RTVE’s free streaming platform. Today comes the time to stop snacking: its long-awaited prequel, ‘Sister Death‘, directed like that by Paco Plaza, arrives in time for Halloween exclusively on Netflix.

However, anyone expecting a festival of scares, as that recent success of Spanish horror sometimes was, should rethink their expectations. ‘Sister Death’ tells the origins of the iconic blind nun who appeared in ‘Veronica’but he does so with a melancholic and calm touch that is infinitely more disturbing, and that establishes Paco Plaza as a master of terrifying atmospheres.

The film sends us to post-war Spain, where Narcisa, a novice with supernatural powers, begins to work as a teacher in an old convent, converted into a school for girls. As the strange phenomena occur, the novice reveals mysteries of the place’s past and the nuns who inhabit it.

Unlike ‘Verónica’, ‘Sister Death’ is not inspired by a real event, although the scriptwriters (Plaza himself and Jorge Gerricaechevarría, who already worked together on the wonderful thriller ‘Quien a Hiero Mata’) use a chillingly authentic context: everything that surrounds the Catholic convents during the Civil War and the Dictatorship. And they mark it with macabre Hispanic religious iconography, full of bleeding saints and effigies that remind us that part of the religious propagandist cinema of the Regime also had a lot of surreptitious horror cinema.

