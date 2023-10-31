The Lionsgate film becomes one of the few blockbusters with permission for actors to participate in promotion.

The SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike marks the agenda of almost all of Hollywood these days. While the union and the big studios, included under the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) negotiate a new three-year contract, few films and series work on the set or are promoted conventionally.

Some films have received provisional agreements to be able to be promoted properly at events and festivals. Generally, these are small productions, films independent and, especially, belonging to production companies not associated with the AMPTP.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

That is precisely what makes Lionsgate has been able to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA to promote The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film will be one of the few blockbusters that will be promoted with its cast, although the strike is still in force.

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis y Hunter Schafer, among other members of the cast, will be able to participate in a brief press tour to promote the prequel to The Hunger Games. The stars will participate in premieres in London and Berlin, as well as a fan event in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

An oxygen tank for the prequel to The Hunger Games

Until now, the promotion of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has depended almost entirely on its director, Francis Lawrence, who has been giving interviews for weeks. However, few directors match the drawing power of their films’ stars, so this Lionsgate deal is very beneficial.

Even more importantly, following recent forecasts that The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It would be the film with the weakest opening at the box office, this brief promotional window with its cast could give a small boost to the prequel.

Based on the novel by Suzanne Collins Published in 2020, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes goes back more than six decades in the history of Panem, to the tenth Hunger Games, where a young Corionalus Snowfar from the tyrannical president he will become, is appointed mentor to the tribute of District 12, Lucy Gray Baird.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in theaters on November 17now with good news for the final stretch of his promotion.