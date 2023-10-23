There is one breath left until we close this intense 2023 and the streaming platforms They keep in mind that, without a doubt, this last quarter is one of the most powerful for the launch of new proposals. For this reason and because we are sure that you also know it, we have made a compilation of the most promising premieres that await us between now and the end of the year. These are our favorites.

Confirmed releases

Among the titles that we know will arrive in 2023 (whether or not they have a specific date on the agenda), these are the ones that generate the most interest for us.

The Crown (Netflix)

The sixth and final season of the wonderful The Crown arrives on Netflix next month, specifically on day 16to delight us with a first part that will be completed with a second to the December 14th. We will see how the production addresses the last stage of Isabel II, possibly the most controversial of all.

Romancero (Amazon Prime Video)

Its name is no coincidence: indeed this series for Prime Video is based on “Romancero gitano” by the great Federico García Lorca and tells the story of two young people who escape “from the forces of the law, as well as supernatural creatures and themselves.” ». It premieres on November 3 on the content platform.

The Light You Can’t See (Netflix)

This miniseries will conquer you just by watching its trailer. We travel to World War II to meet Marie Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl who broadcasts on the radio. On the other side, listening to her, is Werner (you’ll know him as the protagonist of the magnificent German series Dark), a brilliant teenager recruited by Hitler’s regime for his skills in repairing radios. He arrives November 2.

Percy Jackson and the Moon Gods (Disney+)

We recently talked to you about everything we knew about this new Disney+ series and, among other things, we reminded you that the December 20th It will be available in the mouse catalog. The great adaptation of this youth novel is one of the most anticipated of the season given the great impact that the story has had on literature for adolescents.

Still to be confirmed

These titles could fall before the end of the year or perhaps make us wait a little longer at the beginning of 2024. Still, they are very worth commenting on here.

The Moon Killers (Apple TV+)

There is still no confirmation on its release date, but many claim that after having hit theaters just three days ago, The Moon Killers will most likely land on Apple’s content platform in early December. Others are betting on the fact that the tape Scorsese It will take a little longer until 2024 to give it more air on the big screen, but whatever the case, we have little left to enjoy this story based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which talks about the murders committed on the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

The Snow Society (Netflix)

It’s collecting so many positive impressions that we can’t wait for the latest of Bayonne reaches the big N. That is where it will be released just a few days after it hits the movie theaters and after this moment, scheduled for the month of December, we will only have to wait until January 4 to enjoy it on Netflix. Well, “enjoying it” is a saying because no one is going to take away the moment of anguish that we will experience reliving the fateful accident in the Alps in 1972.