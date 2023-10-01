FPS and resolution have already been confirmed and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us! And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who are waiting for this game for the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24the FIFA replacement that will debut on the hybrid console in the future.

The game has detailed its exclusive features on Nintendo Switch and now, after the latest gameplay, we receive the first sales data. They come from the United Kingdom and this is confirmed:

EA Sports FC 24 has had an impressive debut in the UK, securing first place in the weekly sales charts in its first week of release. This success comes as no surprise, and has achieved the second-largest physical release in the UK for 2023 so far. The previously second-placed title, Hogwart’s Legacy, now sits in third position in UK retail sales. Surprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a Nintendo exclusive game, has managed to remain in first place for physical releases in the UK by 2023. It is notable that Tears of the Kingdom is only available in one platform, while EA Sports FC 24 has 6 different SKUs (stock kept units). It is multiplatform.

Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which will replace FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

