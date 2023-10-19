Deadpool 3 could lose its release date due to the actors’ strike, and Captain America 4 is expected to go ahead and premiere in May 2024. Even if the strike ended next week, it is believed that there would not be time for finish Deadpool 3.

The Hollywood actors strike has already caused some delays in the release dates of highly anticipated films such as Dune Part 2, which was moved from this fall to spring 2024 (thereby giving up the 2023 Oscars and awards season).

Marvel Studios has a new release in November, The Marvels, and its next film was going to be Deadpool 3 on May 3, 2024…but the release of the mercenary with a mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hangs by a thread.

It is not yet confirmed, but according to Deadline it is being considered delay the release of Deadpool 3. In fact, it seems almost inevitable, because the film is only half finished.

Filming on Deadpool 3 began in May 2023 and was suspended in July due to the actors’ strike. With the film half-shot, even if the actors’ strike were to end in the coming weeks, It would be very difficult to get the entire team together and finish the rest of the film.special effects included, before May 3.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub is more optimistic and reminds us that this is just a rumor, and that if the strike ends soon, the date will not change. “The effects may be hastened if the studio spends more money.”

Captain America 4 could take the date of Deadpool 3

Traditionally, except for the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Disney has always had a big Marvel premiere the first weekend in May (or the last weekend in April), usually with its most anticipated films of the year (such as the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy 3…).

If Deadpool 3 does not arrive on time, it is speculated that Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth Captain America film, or the first of the new Captain Sam Wilson (formerly The Falcon), could take its place.

Originally, it was planned that Captain America Brave New World will be released on May 3to later be delayed to July 2024, exchanging the date with Deadpool 3.

But Captain America 4 is the only Marvel movie (apart from The Marvels) whose filming is completeso in an “emergency” it could reoccupy that date.

Although the release schedule of the Marvel films of 2024 and beyond that is still to be decided, the Marvel series on Disney+ have been delayed… especially Daredevil: Born Again, which would have undergone almost an entire reboot and would not arrive until 2025.