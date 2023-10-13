Time passes, and Stephen King continues to be a safe bet when it comes to creating horror films. So much so that for some time now, fewer and fewer of the author’s novels are a source of inspiration. This ‘The Boogeyman‘ coming now to Disney+ just in time for the Halloween season is the best example. As happened in ‘The Corn Boys’ and other stories lengthened to the feature film, here a story from 1973, ‘The Coconut’, is stretched to provide a good portion of scares that were not in the original.

In this case we have a young woman and her little sister, who are recovering from the recent death of their mother, and who have no choice but to rely on each other because they cannot count on their father, a therapist who has a strange encounter with a patient (the core of the original story). He will leave this one in the broken family residence a supernatural entity that feeds on suffering.

The film, as has recently happened with other horror products such as ‘Smile’ or ‘Infernal Possession. The Awakening’, was conceived for television. But very positive previews led to a theatrical release, achieving notable success. The task was entrusted to Rob Savage, who had already had a couple of box office hits during the pandemic, with the found-footage experiments ‘Host’ and ‘Dashcam’.

Here collect the tradition of horror films based on childhood fears and it is especially reinforced with the great interpretation of the older sister played by Sophie Thatcher, whom we saw in ‘Yellowjackets’. The result is a dark scare film that could have been asked for a little more originality in the design of the monster and the development of the plot, but which works perfectly as an unpretentious horror story.

Header: Disney+

In Xataka | The sci-fi horror movie everyone is talking about is on Disney+: an astonishing piece of brutal intensity