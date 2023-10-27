loading…

It is claimed that a missile attack by an Israeli fighter jet in Gaza killed Hamas deputy intelligence chief Shadi Barud. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Military Israel on Thursday evening released video of a missile attack by fighter jets that rapidly collapsed several buildings in Gaza. This terrible attack killed Hamas deputy intelligence chief Shadi Barud.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Shadi Barud of being one of the people behind the October 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. The Hamas attack was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

“Fighter jets, guided by accurate intelligence from Amman and Shin Bet, today killed the deputy head of the Hamas intelligence department, Shadi Barud,” the IDF said in a statement for the video shared on X, as quoted by the Times of Israel, Friday (27/10/ 2023).

“As part of his previous position as head of the assault department at Hamas operations headquarters, Barud together with Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, planned the attacks carried out in the deadly attack in Israel on October 7,” the IDF continued.

According to the IDF, Barud also served as battalion commander in the Khan Yunis sector and was involved in planning several terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens.

“After that, he held several positions in Hamas military intelligence, and was responsible for the organization’s information security,” the IDF said.

“In addition, he is also responsible for intelligence relations in the interests of the organization.”

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli missile attack which it claims killed Barud.

The attack came after Israel’s UN envoy accused Iran of training and funding Hamas and said they should not have a seat at the UN.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister said Hamas was ready to free civilian prisoners, and also said the world should support the release of 6,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.