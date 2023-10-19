Disney Animation Studios has unveiled “This Wish,” the first original song from the new Disney movie Wish, performed by Ariana DeBose.

Inspired by Walt Disney’s musical legacy, the film Wish: The power of wishes from Disney Animation, releasing only in theaters on November 24, features an original story and characters, with seven original songs written by Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Benjamin Rice.

To celebrate the occasion, Disney Music Group will release a new song from the film in its original version each week on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital service providers.

The first original song is This Wish, performed in its original version by Ariana DeBose as Asha. Each week, unreleased content related to the release of a new song will be included, such as images, original art and reports.

You can listen to the song below:

New original songs include:

“Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and the cast of Wish.“At All Costs,” performed by Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose.“This Wish,” performed by Ariana DeBose“I’m A Star,” performed by the cast of Wish.“This is the Thanks I Get?”, performed by Chris Pine“Knowing What I Know Now,” performed by Ariana DeBose, Angelique Cabral and the cast of Wish : The Power of Wishes“A Wish Worth Making”, performed by Julia Michaels

About the movie:

In Wish: The Power of Wishes, Asha, a clever optimist, makes a wish so powerful that she is answered by a cosmic force, a small ball of limitless energy called a Star. Together, Asha and Estrella face an imposing enemy, the Magnificent King, ruler of Rosas, to save the community from him and demonstrate that when a person’s will connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnificent and Alan Tudyk as Valentino (Asha’s favorite goat), the film is directed by Oscar® winner Chris Buck ( Frozen, Frozen II) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen II) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) is the executive producer and Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are the project’s writers. Featuring original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus music by composer Dave Metzger.

Wish: The power of wishes opens only in theaters on November 24.