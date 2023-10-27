Hasbro Pulse launches a new Star Wars Black Series figure dedicated to Darth Vader’s apprentice

Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with The Black Series action figures! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles and role-playing items from the more than 40-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy.

Now Hasbro Pulse has released the Galen Marek collectible figure, codenamed “Starkiller,” which is tremendously detailed to resemble the video game character. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, with top quality details and multiple points of articulation, armed with the characteristic lightsaber of the Sith and with a great resemblance to the actor Sam Witwer, who lent his appearance and voice for the two installments of the video game.

The actor is also a regular in the franchise, in the Han Solo movie and animated series such as The Clone Wars or Rebels, he lent his voice to Darth Maul, and played Hugh Sion in Star Wars: The Resistance. In video games he has participated in Star Wars: Fallen Order and its sequel, Squadrons, Battlefront II, and several Lego installments related to the saga, among others.

Who is Galek Marek “Starkiller”?

Galen Marek, son of Kento and Mallie Marek, both members of the Jedi Order who survived the challenge of Decree 66, embarked on a journey across the galaxy in search of refuge. Their search took them to Kashyyyk, where sadly, Mallie lost her life defending the planet from Trandoshan slavers hired by the Separatists. This left Kento as Galen’s sole caretaker, but also exposed his existence to the Empire.

In a tragic series of events, Darth Vader arrived on Kashyyyk during an Imperial attack and confronted Kento, who showed great bravery but was ultimately defeated by the Dark Lord. At that moment, Vader detected the presence of another Force user nearby, who turned out to be young Galen. Galen seized Vader’s lightsaber, triggering a fatal confrontation in which Vader killed Kento and confronted his son.

Learn from Vader

After his father’s tragic death at the hands of Vader, a stormtrooper commander mistakenly approached him thinking that Galen would attack him with Vader’s lightsaber. This led to the order to eliminate the young man. However, Vader intervened, defended Galen from the gunfire, and eliminated the soldiers to prevent any witnesses to the boy’s existence. Vader then took Galen with him and trained him as his apprentice due to his amazing affinity with the Force and his desire for revenge, which drew him closer to the dark side.

However, Marek begins to question his loyalty to Vader and the Sith. In the first game, Marek rebels against Vader and sacrifices his life to save those who would later found the rebellion. In the second game, Vader creates a clone of Marek with the aim of obtaining a more obedient and powerful version of his apprentice; however, Galen’s memories, including his last moments, emerged in the clone, which rose up against Vader. He would eventually join the rebellion with the goal of capturing the Sith Lord.

The character of Starkiller remains very popular and we do not know if Lucasfilm and Disney will decide to bring him back to the Star Wars canon, since all the events of The Force Unleashed became Legends after the acquisition of Lucasfilm by the company. mouse house

The figure will be available starting November 24. What did you think of the figure?

Source: Hasbro Pulse