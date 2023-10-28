Malú has already chosen two Assault talents on her team. There are 5 free places left, but there are still three Battles left.

Luna, Carmen, Ylianna and Sofía have been the protagonists of the next Battle. The four of them have sung La nave del olvido, a version of Mon Lafarte.

His attitude on stage has been unmatched. The four of them ate the set and received great applause from the coaches and advisors.

Abraham has recognized that the voices of the talents have harmonized very well. Luis Fonsi wanted to acknowledge what they did on stage was magical: “You did it perfectly.”

The coach has had to make a complicated decision, recognizing that this is one of the most unfair phases of the entire program.

After much thought and consultation with her advisor, she has made a decision: Luna goes to the La Voz Assaults!

She has been the only one from the Battle to be saved and Malú already has three voices for the next phase of The Voice.