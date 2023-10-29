The possible sale of Vodafone Spain faces a crucial phase. At least that is what emerges from the news that has occurred over the last few hours about business movements to acquire, at least, a part of the Spanish subsidiary. The company has had different girlfriends over the months, but the information advanced by Bloomberg or El Confidencial leaves two clear ideas: first, that the operation is going through a key moment; second, that there would still be several names of potential buyers on the table.

This is what is known today.

A little context. We have already spoken to you on several occasions about the possible sale of Vodafone and everything that surrounds it. Rumors about such an operation have been circulating for a long time, even years, but gained intensity before the summer, when the international group decided to initiate a “strategic review” of its subsidiary. Shortly after, Expansión assured that the company was already exploring its sale in Spain with Morgan Stanley as an external advisor. The teleco would be open to all possible options, including a partial or total sale.

There is more? Yes. To understand it, you have to open the focus a little more, to cover the general picture of the sector: drop in income of the subsidiary, departure of managers, the tough competition of the low-cost market and the impact that the future merger of Orange and MásMovil. With this backdrop, in September the British company Zegona openly and publicly displayed its Spanish subsidiary.

And we know this because the firm itself confirmed to the London Stock Exchange that it was in negotiations with the Vodafone Group and several banking entities for a “potential acquisition” of Vodafone Spain. Those responsible clarified, however, that there was no certainty that such an operation could finally come to fruition. Neither in what concerns its success, nor in “the final terms.”

And then… Barely a month later, new news has arrived showing that contacts are already advanced. Just a few hours ago Bloomberg pointed out that Vodafone Group is close to selling a stake of “at least 50%” of its Spanish business to Zegona, an operation that – the news agency details – values ​​the operator at just over 5,000 million. euros.

What’s more, citing sources close to the negotiation, Bloomberg assures that the companies would be “finalizing the details of the operation” and that we would expect to receive an announcement practically immediately, “in the coming days.”

Is that all? No. Not at least if we look at other information that has also circulated in the last few hours about the hypothetical purchase of Vodafone. Expansión agrees that Zegona has achieved the necessary financing and that the signing of the agreement is imminent, so much so in fact that it could be announced as early as tomorrow, but the Unidad Editorial newspaper goes further one crucial aspect: citing market sources, it specifies that The agreement would be for 100% of Vodafone Spain with a valuation of 5.1 billion.

One story, several protagonists. That’s how it is. Vodafone and Zegona are not the only protagonists of the soap opera. Over the last few months, many other potential “brides” of the Spanish subsidiary have been targeted, companies supposedly interested in purchasing it. Yesterday, the colleagues at Xataka Movil published an exhaustive list with the names that have been most popular.

And among them is RJJ Capital, an Asian venture capital firm that Bloomberg placed a few days ago in the race for the Spanish subsidiary. To be more specific, the news agency claimed that RJJ leads a consortium that was considering an offer of around 5 billion euros.

Who is sitting at the table? That is one of the key questions. Although Bloomberg and Cinco Días have confirmed separately that Vodafone would be close to selling Zegona a stake in its Spanish subsidiary of at least 50% of the capital, other information ensures that RRJ is still sitting at the table. This is according to El Confidencial, which agrees that the possible purchase of the subsidiary is going through a key moment and could be imminent.

Zegona is not unknown in the telecos sector. Neither at an iglobal level, nor certainly in Spain. The British fund already closed the acquisition of Telecable for 640 million euros in 2015 and sold it two years later to Euskaltel for 700, also keeping 15% of the shares. Since MásMóvil took over Euskaltel, it is not part of the group. Zegona shares have been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange since it confirmed the contacts.

Cover image: Luis Garcia (Wikipedia)

