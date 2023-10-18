They have applied an unbeatable 62% discount.

The Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro headphones are very cheap today

Between the audio devices There is a special predilection for earbuds. Mainly for its comfort and reduced size to be able to take them everywhere. Listening to music with these wireless headphones is a joy, especially if they have a good insulation. On AliExpress there is a special offer to buy the Xiaomi Air 2 Pro for much less than its usual price. They have applied a big discount of 62%so they remain at 29.08 euros and you save at least 50 euros.

In the popular online store there are many offers on technological products, where Xiaomi has a large presence. Everyone knows that it is the brand with the best prices and you can find some very cheap Xiaomi phones. It is due to the AliExpress Super Offers that are available every day in different products. But you can also use seller coupons that are additional discounts that are automatically applied in the purchasing process.

Xiaomi Air 2 Pro

Buying on AliExpress brings these and other advantages such as free shipping. This promotion stands out because it is the lowest price of the wireless headphones in the last 30 days. We are talking about helmets that came out with a price of 89.99 euros, so the difference is even greater. Taking this into account, below we review all the specifications of the Xiaomi Air 2 Pro, in case you are interested in getting them. Without a doubt it is one of the best wireless headphones you can buy for less than 100 euros.

Xiaomi Air 2 Pro headphones are on sale with a 62% discount

Xiaomi headphones are equipped with a High rigidity LCP composite diaphragm and a large 12mm dynamic diaphragm. Thanks to this system, a more powerful sound with many details. In addition, it has active noise cancellation technology that uses a microphone to detect unwanted sound and eliminate up to 35 dB. This also includes noises such as crying, construction work or shouts from the street.

They are very complete helmets that include 3 microphones that work at the same time so that calls are clearer. One of them focuses solely on the more precise and pure sound, even abroad. However, the Air 2 Pro has a transparency mode like most Xiaomi models that allows listen to what is happening around you.

Xiaomi Air 2 Pro

Something that the brand has done in its latest versions is improve your design and these headphones have a stick format reminiscent of AirPods. In addition to being very comfortable, they have a great autonomy of up to 30 hours with the charging case and noise cancellation disabled.

You can have all this in a few auriculares Xiaomi Air 2 Pro which normally cost about 80 euros, but not on AliExpress. Here you have a SuperOffer that ends in a few hours to buy them for only 29.08 euros with all additional discounts. Below the price you can see up to 2 euros discount for every 15 euros spent, For example. In total it is a 62% discount that is applied and you save 50 euros As minimum.

