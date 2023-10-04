Meta wants to lead the artificial intelligence market, but today we have gone back a year in time to return to unfiltered artificial intelligence that creates all kinds of atrocities.

The latest update of Facebook Messenger allows selected users, create AI-generated stickers by typing a text phrase. Nobody expected that This Meta AI has no filtersor be very lazy.

People are creating all kinds of stickers on Facebook Messenger of child soldiers, or video game or movie characters with boobs, pregnancies, or turned into strippers. Also with real people, like Elon Musk and Barack Obama in the toilet, the Pope shooting, Trump as a crying baby, the president of Canada showing off his ass… Incomprehensible.

A few days ago, at Meta Connect, Mark Zuckerberg himself assured that they are slower with Artificial Intelligence, because They are very careful when it comes to making it safer and more respectful.. Some statements that certainly do not apply to the new function of creating stickers with AI in Facebook Messenger.

Facebook’s AI, without filters

Little by little, Meta is integrating AI into its products. At Meta Connect it announced the integration into WhatsApp and Instagram. Before has arrived on Facebook Messenger.

The Meta messaging service already allows some users create stickers using artificial intelligence.

A sticker is a type of digital “sticker” that can be pasted on messages, as a meme or drawing-type emoji. Being able to create them with AI opens a world of possibilities… and sends the cartoonists who created hand-drawn stickers and then sold them to unemployment, or they offered them for free in the sticker store, as a promotion.

But what has surprised everyone is that This Meta AI does not have filters that prevent the use of famous people, weapons, drugs, and other unethical concepts:

Beyond the ethical issue, there is an obvious copyright violation. Disney, Nintendo, or the Pope will not be happy if their image is associated with weapons, drugs, or prostitution.

Maybe it’s a bug. Or maybe Facebook is testing the limits of its AI. Whatever the reason, it is not acceptable that Facebook AI in Messenger allows you to create unethical, offensive stickiesthat insult real people, or use child characters in adult situations.

Little by little, Meta delves into generative artificial intelligence. But with los stickers de Facebook Messengerhas done so in a clumsy and unacceptable manner.