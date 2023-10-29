The voice is not one of the most outstanding gifts of the Rookie and Joaquín is aware of them. Before his debut with Manuel Carrasco, the former soccer player jokes, “the poor guy didn’t see me sing anywhere,” Joaquín said when he had to sit down to sing a song by the Huelva native.

Despite this, the Rookie greatly enjoyed the lessons that the singer gave him and his masterclass with Àngel Llàcer in which they went from Camilo Sesto to the Spice Girls with a fun characterization.

Regarding Manuel Carrasco, Joaquín thanked the musician for his willingness to face everything that was proposed to him on the program, “look at how shy he is,” the former soccer player confessed about the guest.

Manuel Carrasco opened his heart to Joaquín Sánchez during the interview and became emotional when talking to him about his children. The singer also introduced his wife, Almudena Navalón, with whom he starred in fun and romantic moments.

This is how Joaquín experienced Manuel Carrasco’s time in the program.