loading…

Kevin McCarthy was fired as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (DPR) by voting. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Kevin McCarthy was fired as Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) United States of America (US) via voting on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

McCarthy was removed from office, an event that occurred for the first time in 234 years in the American Parliament.

A resolution “to vacate the position of chairman” was supported by members of the DPR with a vote of 216:210.

McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the US House of Representatives a year before the presidential election.

“The reason Kevin McCarthy is down today is because no one believes in him. Kevin McCarthy has made a lot of conflicting promises, and when it all comes down to it, he loses,” said conservative Florida politician Matt Gaetz after the vote, as quoted by NDTV, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Kevin McCarthy’s Political Career Journey

Kevin McCarthy was born on January 26, 1965 in Bakersfield, California.

Before he was even 21, he used $5,000 of his local state lottery winnings to start his own deli called Kevin O’s. He then sold the food store in 1987.

McCarthy graduated from California State University at Bakersfield in 1989, where he served as chairman of the Young Republicans of California.

Starting in 1987, he began interning in the home district office of Bill Thomas, a Republican politician who was then Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. Over time, McCarthy’s career progressed to director of the Thomas district office.