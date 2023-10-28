The (ir)resistible advance of sovereignists and populists towards the European elections in June 2024 suffers a second setback in Poland, less than three months after the first in Spain. And, this time, the blow is worth double: it affects the prospects of the vote for the renewal of the Strasbourg Parliament and changes the balance of power in the Council of Ministers of the EU, where Giorgia Meloni’s Italy loses its closest political interlocutor .

After Spain, Poland also promotes pro-Europeans to the detriment of parties that are holding back integration. The alarm bells are ringing louder for Meloni, an ally of the defeated Vox and PiS, than for Matteo Salvini, whose European connections are not dented by the Spanish and Polish results.

A film already seen

The conservative group in the European Parliament, which is headed by Fratelli d’Italia and Meloni, hopes – or did it hope? – to count in the Union and planned a centre-right majority with the EPP as an alternative to the current centre-left (popular, socialists, liberals and greens), while the xenophobic and Eurosceptic duo Salvini – Marine Le Pen is content with the role of killjoy, knowing that the alliance with the People’s Party is currently forbidden to him.

To further diversify the moods in the centre-right coalition in government in Italy, there is Forza Italia’s satisfaction with the Polish results, which strengthen the popular group, where the blue MEPs sit.

Perhaps, it is the remake of a film already seen. Even in 2019, the sovereignist and Euro-sceptic wave was expected to break the banks of Europeanism and invade the community institutions. And, in fact, he won many seats, about one in four. But, divided internally and incapable of significant alliances with other groups, it remained outside the control rooms throughout the legislature, relegated to the margins of decision-making processes.

Be careful, though. The signals, in view of the June vote, are not univocal: the verdict in Slovakia, at the end of September, went in the opposite direction, with the return to prominence of Robert Fico’s nationalist and pro-Russian populists; and German regional consultations on October 1 in Bavaria and Hesse signal advances by the far-right AfD. There will be other tests in the coming weeks: the Netherlands goes to the polls on November 22; Spain could return there in mid-January, if the socialist Pedro Sanchez fails to form a government by mid-November.

An “Ursula” victory

But the results of the mid-October elections in Poland are unequivocal: a victory for pro-Europeans and the European Union; a defeat of the sovereignists. And if there was ever a doubt about the correctness of the interpretation, it would be enough to see how the news was received in Hungary, the country that has often sided with Poland in European negotiations: the government media have been very reticent in analyzing the results ; those of the opposition spoke of “a disaster” for the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, “who loses his only ally and is left alone to pursue his policy of blackmail and vetoes”. In Brussels there are those in the European Parliament who are starting to raise doubts about the six-month rotating Hungarian presidency of the EU Council of Ministers in the second half of 2024.

In recent days, Polish President Andrzej Duda, a member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, consulted with representatives of all parties to decide who should be given the task of forming the government in the first instance and when to convene the opening session of the new legislature, probably immediately after November 11, Independence Day.

Beyond the minuets of politics, the pro-European opposition leader Donald Tusk, popular and former president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019, is already acting as prime minister: in Brussels he met the leaders of the European People’s Party. There is, on his part, the desire to make Poland play the European game again and to dialogue on equal terms with its partners and not be kept – or put – on the sidelines.

The Warsaw vote relegates the sovereignists who have governed for eight years to the opposition. Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s PiS, Law and Justice party remains first with 35.4% votes, down eight points compared to 43.6 in 2019, but does not have a majority of seats in Parliament: it obtains 194, loses 29. It would not even be enough for him to ally himself with the far-right “Confederation” party (7.2%, slightly growing, with 18 seats, seven more), racist, homophobic and determined to cut military aid to Ukraine.

Instead, Tusk’s centrist and pro-European alliance, the “Civic Coalition”, second with 30.7%, better than the polls predicted, and 157 seats, can put together a majority, by agreeing with the centre-centre alliance right with partial agricultural connotation “Terza Via” – 14.4%, plus 5.9%, and 65 seats, 20 more – and with the centre-left alliance “La Sinistra” – 8.6% and 26 seats (down 4% and with 20 fewer seats). The data refers to the Sejm, which is the lower house.

Considering the seats, again according to the definitive data, the three movements coalesced under the leadership of Tusk have 248 seats – 17 more than the majority threshold -, compared to the 212 of PiS and “Confederation” combined. The three forces that will support the new Polish government have different European references, but all within the current “Ursula” majority: Tusk’s Coalition is popular, “Third Way” is liberal and “The Left” is socialist.

The prodigal son

The reactions from Strasbourg to the Polish vote reflect this unity of groups and voices. The People’s Party, who on the eve of the elections had ruled out any possible collaboration with the conservatives, say: «The majority of Poles voted for change… They want a strong, stable and future-oriented Poland within the EU… The Poles have chosen the rule of law, free courts and media, an apolitical army and democracy. They chose Europe.” The liberals of Renew see it the same way: «In Poland a pro-European majority is emerging with popular, centrist and left-wingers». And European socialists talk about the victory of democracy and Europe

According to Anne Applebaum, a Polish-American journalist and historian, interviewed by Politico, Tusk will have a more difficult task at home than in the Union, where his Poland will be welcomed like a prodigal son: he will have to re-establish respect for the rule of law and ” depoliticize” the institutions and the judiciary, after eight years “of an anti-democratic regime”.

The Poles proved to be aware of the importance of what was at stake in their elections: around 29 million voters were called to the polls, in a country the size of Italy, with just over 38 million inhabitants. Voter turnout was significantly higher than 2019, when it stood at 61.7%, the highest after the 62.7% of the first democratic elections in 1989. Record now broken, with participation around 73%, in what was the most politically significant 2023 election for the EU.