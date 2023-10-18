It seems that nowadays you have to be aware of absolutely everything so that you don’t get scammed.

Today’s protagonist, rather the protagonists, They are a group of foreign currencies that look like euros that are being used in Spain in a normal way and that, as you can imagine, have no validity whatsoever to pay here or in any other country with the Euro as currency.

This is what the Police have warned, something echoed by Ok Diario, and it has little to do with the new currency that you will soon see in Spain, but rather it is a complete scam.

Fake money is a very common thing, but it is usually used to make money with money that really has no value. This time it is a more serious problem, oh that when they give you the return of a product they slip you a fake coin and, therefore, lose money in the process.

This is the list of fake coins that look like euros that you have to avoid at all costs, according to the recommendations of the Police.

Mexican peso: They have an enormous resemblance to the 2 euro coin, but it has a value of 10 cents. Thai Baht: It looks like the euro and has a value of 27 cents. Bulgarian leva: it has the same color range as the euro, but has a value of 51 cents. Argentine peso: The one peso one looks like the 2 euro one, while the 2 peso one is almost identical to the 1 euro one. Both have an exchange value that does not even reach a cent. Moroccan dirman: an almost identical replica of the euro with a value of 45 cents. Dominican peso: very similar to the one euro coin, but worth one cent. Italian lira: They are no longer in circulation, so they have no value, but they look very similar to one or 2 euro coins.

As you can see, these foreign coins can be easily confused with a one euro coin or even a 2 euro coin.

The worst thing is not only that you will not be able to pay absolutely anything if they make the change, but also many of them have a much lower exchange rateso pay attention when they give you money back.