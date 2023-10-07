









ROME – Donating blood is a great act of humanity. After the great participation and enthusiasm of previous editions, the Donor Marathon is back, now in its seventh edition. Donors Born in the field with the Student Agents of the 223rd Course of the nine State Police Schools involved. The Directors and Student Agents of the Pol.GAI School of Brescia, of the School for the Control of the Territory of Pescara, of the Training and Education Center of Abbasanta, of the Student Agent Schools of Alessandria, Campobasso, Peschiera del Garda, Piacenza, Trieste and Vibo participate. Valentia.

Great satisfaction from the National President of DonatoriNati of the State Police Claudio Saltari: “No one can say they are too poor to be able to donate blood and no one can say they are too rich not to need it. Donating blood means taking to heart the existence of people put to the test by life, the State Police has always been sensitive to this issue and makes its best energies available”.

Gianluca Detto, President of DonatoriNati Lombardia and Coordinator of the Marathon, underlines the precious collaboration of the Inspectorate of Schools of the State Police thanks to which the goal of 3000 donors has been surpassed since the first edition: “Being always there is a lifestyle, donating blood is an increasingly frequent gesture of solidarity in everyday life, and this is our message and our objective”. Donating blood means prevention, adoption of healthier lifestyles: going regularly to a transfusion center helps save the lives of others because whoever donates blood, donates life.

















