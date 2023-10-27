You already know that the special arc of the Pokémon anime has been broadcast in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons.

If you keep up to date with the series in its Japanese broadcast, we bring you confirmation of news for this new season of the anime that will not star Ash. Remember that in Japan it was released on April 14, 2023.

Now we have been able to know a new video that previews the contents of the next episode, scheduled for November 3 in Japan:

Preview of the next episode of the Pokémon Horizons anime that airs on November 3 in Japan pic.twitter.com/8sZuOyugSM — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) October 27, 2023

And we also have this new opening:

New opening of the Pokémon Horizons anime pic.twitter.com/PK58UugR3o — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) October 27, 2023

Finally, we also have these posters:

What do you think?

