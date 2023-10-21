Pokémon says there is room for more Detective Pikachu video games only if they receive fan support.

Detective Pikachu: Returns was released on October 6

Join the conversation

Pokémon es one of the most successful video game franchises of all times. In fact, Pokémon He has a good legion of fans behind him and on many occasions it is his decisions that define what plans come to fruition or not. It’s only been a few weeks since the video game was launched. Detective Pikachu: The Return y The Pokémon Company They have already shown their interest in continuing to expand that side of the franchise if they notice the support of the fans. Obviously the support refers to the fact that Detective Pikachu have a good reception from the players and good sales numbers.

Pokémon says there is room for more Detective Pikachu video games only if they receive fan support

In an interview with Famitsu, Creatures Inc CEO Hiroyuki Jinnai explained that the recently released sequel Detective Pikachu Returns It was the last game in history that began with Detective Pikachu of 2016 that was launched for Nintendo 3DS. This is what the company said about a possible parallel game:

I can’t make any promises right nowbut if Detective Pikachu Returns is well received and there is high demand, there is room for a Detective Pikachu spin-off. This could include the story of Jinnai Tim, Pikachu and Harry. However, the entire team also loves Pikachu, so it’s possible that there will be a different development than the main story. only if the fans show their enthusiasm.

The video game was released earlier this month for the Nintendo Switch platform.. Veteran Pokémon fans may enjoy what the company has proposed, but mechanically, the video game formula may be somewhat lacking. If anything, the game is a testament to how solid it is. the world of pokemon and how fertile it can be for you to explore your universe in new ways never seen before.

Join the conversation