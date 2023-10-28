Speculation has been rampant again with the new Pikachu card.

Van Gogh’s Pikachu letter has caused more of a stir than expected

Pokémon cards have become a true collector’s item for many fans of the franchise, giving rise to those who dedicate themselves to obtaining all the ones that are released, especially those that arise from collaborations and promotions with different organizations, one of the most recent cases being that of the Pikachu letter from the Van Gogh museumwhich has been involved in one controversy after another.

This is because, sinning in naivety, the Van Gogh museum gave the possibility that anyone could take the letters, which gave rise to some embarrassing videos and images in which dozens of people fought to take as many letters as possible, which caused the Van Gogh Museum to withdraw the letter for security reasons. However, it seems that The damage is already done.

The Pikachu card can no longer be purchased at the Van Gogh Museum

And although it was already clear that the collaboration had been ruined due to speculators, we now have official confirmation, since, as the user known as Joe_df has shared on the Pokémon TCG Reddit forum, The letter is now for sale on second-hand websitesbeing that the price of this is overwhelming, since the Pokémon card is $170 in many cases.

The serious thing about this is not only that they have that price, but that in the photos you can see that these speculators They have almost two dozen cards for sale, which makes clear the mismanagement that was carried out by The Pokémon Company and the Van Gogh Museum, making it incomprehensible that this situation was not seen coming.

For the rest, it will be necessary to see if in future collaborations this is managed in a better way or if in the future The Pokémon Company decides to sell the card by other means in which only one purchase per person is allowed, this being the method that other websites and companies follow to try to stop speculation.

