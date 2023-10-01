A story by Jessica Melena before the start of Milan-Lazio unleashes the people of the web. It seems that the controversy is against some fans who were happy with the striker’s exclusion from the starting lineup at San Siro

A “strange” Instagram story. Which however unleashed the people of the web. A few minutes before the start of the match between Milan and Lazio, Ciro Immobile’s wife, Jessica Melena, published the phrase on a black background “Gratitude is a rare flower”. It was immediately thought that the post was linked to Sarri’s choice not to let her husband play, who only came on in the 74th minute for Castellanos. Then it emerged that the controversy was against some Lazio fans who “celebrated” Immobile’s exclusion from the starting lineup in the San Siro match on social media.