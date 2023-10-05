This is the anime adaptation of one of Naoki Urasawa’s best works.

Urasawa’s character design is far from the most classic that we usually see in other Japanese manga

Netflix has demonstrated on more than one occasion its commitment to bringing to its streaming platform some of the best works of Japanese animation. In its catalog we can find several classics of Studio Ghibli and they have even been responsible for bringing a work as complex and acclaimed as One Piece to live-action format, achieving a result that has convinced the public and professional critics.

Among the next developments that the platform will receive is a production that aims to be a mandatory stop for any fan of anime aimed at adult audiences. We are talking about Pluto, the adaptation of one of the best works created by the award-winning mangaka Naoki Urasawa, which has shared a new and spectacular trailer.

The ambitious adaptation of one of Naoki Urasawa’s best mangas

This has also been the final trailer that Netflix has proposed for Pluto and in its more than two minutes of duration, several of the most intense scenes that the new series will have have been given prominence through a quick montage:

For those people unfamiliar with Naoki Urasawa’s mangas, his works are characterized by touching adult themes from a realistic point of view, usually with an extensive and careful cast of secondary characters that give density to the work and a character design with small oriental influences in its aesthetics. Although the pace of some of his work tends to be slow, this trailer has shown us that On Pluto there will be moments for action.

The story of Pluto bases much of its inspiration on the classic Astroboy by Osamu Tezuka and, as happens with the anime Monster by Urasawa himself, the viewer will witness a suspense story where our protagonist will follow in the footsteps of a serial killer. For this occasion, Urasawa has set his work in a futuristic scene instead of Europe as happened in the manga starring Dr. Tenma and Johan Liebert.

Pluto will come to the streaming platform on the 26th of this same month and is made up of 8 chapters of 1 hour long. Each episode will also serve to adapt 1 volume of the manga that Urasawa created in 2003.

