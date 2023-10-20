Hasan Asfour spent his whole life moving from one Arab country to another but never stopped fighting for Palestine and peace. First in Jordan, then in Iraq, then in Syria – where he was detained for almost a year and a half – then in Lebanon and finally in Tunisia, today in Egypt. At just 37 years old, as a leader of the Communist Party, the agricultural engineer took the lead of the Directorate for Peace and Solidarity of the Department for Arab and International Relations of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), then led by current president Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen). Over time he became one of Yasser Arafat’s closest collaborators and went on to coordinate the Palestinian delegation at the Madrid Peace Conference in 1991. At just forty-two years old he then played a key role in the secret talks in Oslo in 1993. Minister of the Palestinian National Authority several times , who left after Arafat’s death, also participated in the Wye River and Camp David negotiations. “When I met him he seemed torn between two unshakable beliefs,” wrote of him Uri Savir, director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry at the time of Oslo. «His certainty in Israel’s continuing arrogance and his faith in the possibility of achieving peace». But today everything seems much more difficult.

In 1993, together with Ahmed Qurei (Abu Ala) and Maher al-Qurd, you participated in the Oslo talks. You already collaborated with Abu Mazen but you were the youngest of the Palestinian delegation. How did you come to be present at the negotiations?

«At the time I was living in Tunis and was a leader of the Palestinian Communist Party. Right there I began to deal with dialogue. The Party instructed me to participate in the Madrid Conference and then in the Washington talks in 1991. By virtue of the experience gained on these occasions I was chosen as a member of the High Commission for the negotiations which would then lead to the Oslo agreements.”

What was his role then?

«Initially I had to review the correspondence of Yasser Arafat and, more rarely, of Abu Mazen. This was how I had access to the world of negotiations for the first time.”

How did the interviews come about?

«It was Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin who interrupted the previous dynamics of relations with the Palestinians. Above all due to the so-called “Stone Intifada”, which broke out in 1987. The cameras played a decisive role: their arrival in the occupied areas showed the harsh and crude face of the occupation, the crimes committed in the name of Israel on the Palestinian population. In the 1980s it was a widespread practice for the occupiers to break the hands, arms and legs of children in the Territories. The world finally saw what happened, and when the footage reached everyone’s homes, Rabin found himself in trouble. The way Israel sold its image, completely denied by the videos shot on the field, was no longer sustainable. It was this that pushed the Israeli government to make a change of pace.”

How did the meetings take place?

«We began with informal talks, which initially remained secret. This first phase lasted just over two months, from the end of January to March 1993. There we prepared the subsequent Oslo negotiations, which basically involved Rabin’s Labor Party.”

Did everything go smoothly?

«One of the problems was that those holding these talks were mainly academics (the Israelis Yair Hirschfeld and Ron Pundak, ed.) and not legal experts. Which meant that everything then always had to be reviewed by jurists, so that it corresponded to the objectives of the parties involved. This was the beginning of the negotiations that led to the Agreements.”

Hirschfeld and Pundak were not politicians but you immediately trusted each other. Why?

“In reality they were not just academics, both were members of the Central Committee of the Labor Party and consequently played a political role.”

In short, they spoke for Israel.

«They had the opportunity to obtain an audience with the leaders of the political party that was then in government in Israel. They were chosen because they could dialogue with us, especially in the informal phase of the negotiations.”

What was the next phase?

«In March we asked for a further change of pace and to test the facts. We demanded a new, public level of negotiations. Otherwise it would have been useless to continue.”

At that point the Israeli government intervened directly.

«For their part, through the then Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, they sent an ambassador to the talks and thus the official phase of the negotiations began».

The agreements ultimately fell through. But what is the lesson of Oslo?

«The lesson painfully learned in Oslo is that Israel is not a reliable country when it comes to dialogue for peace. The proof is that, once a form of agreement was reached, Prime Minister Rabin himself was assassinated by an Israeli for this reason. The Zionist entity (Israel, ed.) has proven that it is not capable of living alongside a Palestinian state and that negotiation is not the means by which to achieve peace. It’s really complicated to talk about dialogue today, especially with the current interlocutor.”

Why?

«Israel is currently governed by the same fascist right from whose fringes came the person responsible for Rabin’s assassination. Leading the demonstrations against the Oslo agreements were politicians such as the current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and today’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who today lead Israel.”

Is there a common thread that unites Oslo to today?

«The policy carried out against the Palestinians is very clear and is based on the systematic settlement of settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. So much so that in 1994 the number of inhabitants of these illegal settlements was equal to 174 thousand people while today the figure has grown by seven times, a clear violation of international law which marks the failure of dialogue, which is impossible today, especially as long as Netanyahu and his fascist right are in government.”

What does it take to restart the dialogue?

“The only way is a radical change in the balance of power between the parties.”

Come?

«By proclaiming the Palestinian state. In November 2012, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution that recognized Palestine (it gave it the status of “Permanent Observer Non-Member State”, ed.). Then, Abu Mazen should have declared the birth of the Palestinian state under occupation, leading to direct diplomatic confrontation. But he decided not to do it.”

How come?

“He didn’t want to clash with the United States, in the hope of help from Washington which never arrived.”

What did you expect?

«We have been waiting for eleven years, but we have not seen any effort, of any nature, on the part of the USA to make the birth of the Palestinian state effective, on the contrary. In his latest interview with CBS, President Joe Biden effectively dismissed the possibility of arriving at a two-state solution.”

Under what conditions can dialogue resume?

«I repeat: only with the birth and recognition of the Palestinian state. For negotiations to take place, equal conditions must be guaranteed for negotiations.”

Negotiate about what?

«Two states that discuss each other can try to resolve even the most complex issues: for example the status of Jerusalem, the return home of Palestinian refugees and refugees from the diaspora and all the most burning dossiers. But all this can only happen after the recognition of the State of Palestine.”

Even the restitution of land and the definition of borders?

«What the borders between the two states should be has already been established by United Nations resolutions, the last time in 2012, when it was confirmed that the 1967 Green Line is the recognized border of Palestine».

Is mediation possible to stop the intervention in Gaza?

“It’s impossible to know with a war going on. First of all we would like to understand what Israel’s real objectives are in this operation and at what price it will be willing to stop.”

Who can mediate?

«Egypt and Jordan could do something to reach a mediation. But it is difficult to imagine it while we see, live, the unfolding of war crimes against civilians, bombings of hospitals, houses, entire neighborhoods.”

Will the Palestinian National Authority not intervene?

«Which government can appear before its citizens and tell them that it is dealing with a power that bombs them. It’s impossible. On the ground the situation is extreme: out of over two million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, the area of ​​the world with the highest population density, at least 500 thousand are displaced. In this context it is not possible to establish a dialogue, first of all the weapons must be silenced and the ball, from this point of view, is in Israel’s court.”

There is also a political problem among the Palestinians, who have not been called to vote for over 15 years. Who represents them today?

«The only legitimate representative of the Palestinian population is and remains the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which also represents the diaspora and does not include Hamas».

What role then does Hamas play which, in the strip as in the West Bank, still enjoys much support?

«Hamas remains a non-negligible part of the Palestinian political framework but let’s remember that sixteen years ago it carried out a coup in Gaza. Therefore the only legitimate contact for any possible negotiation cannot be anyone other than the PLO.”

But even if it reached an agreement with Israel, would the PLO be able to impose it on Hamas?

«The PLO has all the means, instruments and mechanisms to be able to communicate and coordinate with all Palestinian movements, even those that are not part of it such as Hamas. He is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinians.”

Where to start?

«The PLO recognized the State of Israel. Now Israel must recognize Palestine, only in this way will there be equality at the negotiating table.”

With the collaboration of Fouad Roueiha for the translation from Arabic