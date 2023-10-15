With the PlayStation 3, Sony implemented its trophy system, a feature that Microsoft popularized with the Xbox 360. Since then, this feature has been present on all consoles and even Steam and Epic Games Store implemented theirs. If you are interested in trophies and you play on PC, we have good news for you because PlayStation trophies could reach this platform.

PlayStation has released several titles on PC through Steam and Epic Games. Although it is possible to unlock achievements in these titles, they are not exactly PlayStation trophies and there is no way to have a record of their unlocking on Sony systems. However, Sony could be working to change this soon.

Will PlayStation games on PC have trophies?

We say the above because the presence of a PlayStation 5 trophy list that is not the same as the others has just been found on the PlayStation Network servers, since it has the “Trophy Set” list attached to the “PSPC” platform.

According to the TrueTrohpies analysts, responsible for the discovery, PSPC would be a platform outside of PlayStation 5, but that could be connected to it. It is believed to be an experiment by Sony to implement some type of compatibility in its PC games so that they work with those of the PlayStation 5.

Most likely, the company wants to make it so that when a PC player unlocks an achievement on Steam or Epic Games Store, they are recorded in the user’s trophy list so that they can be seen in their general list on consoles, just as the that were achieved on other Sony platforms, such as the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, etc.

It is worth remembering that neither Sony nor PlayStation have revealed plans in this regard, so we invite you to take it as inconclusive evidence that PlayStation trophies could be implemented in the company’s games for PC. We will keep you informed.

Clues suggest that PlayStation games on PC will be compatible with the trophy system

