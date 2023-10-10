Surprisingly and without prior notice, Sony confirmed the rumors and revealed the existence of new PlayStation 5 models that are thinner and less heavy. The new hardware will be compatible with all the features and accessories of the original version, but there is one big exception.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is 40% smaller and weighs between 18% and 24% less. Another novelty is that it has 4 separate cover panels, which gives a different look compared to the original 2020 model. Due to these differences, an element of the PS5 will not be compatible.

Can PlayStation 5 covers be used on the PS5 Slim?

Since the launch of the next-gen console almost 3 years ago, Sony has released multiple additional skins that allow players to customize the color and design of the hardware.

Along those lines, the PlayStation 5 Slim will have its own removable faceplates that will begin to arrive in 2024 at a date yet to be confirmed, although the covers of the original model will not be compatible. This was confirmed by the company in statements to the ComicBook portal.

“There will be a variety of PS5 console cover colors for the new model starting in early 2024, including a fully matte black combination and the Deep Earth collection colors in volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver. Additional colors will also be released in the future,” a Sony representative said in a statement.

The Japanese company revealed the Deep Earth collection at the latest PlayStation Showcase that took place in mid-September 2023. It is important to note that the original PlayStation 5 will be replaced by the new PS5 Slim models when the current inventory runs out.

This is what the PlayStation 5 Deep Earth collection looks like

In the statement, Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 Slim will have a new removable Blu-Ray drive that will be sold separately and that players will be able to dock at any time. On the other hand, he confirmed that both the new model and the original have the same power.

But tell us, did this ad disappoint you? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find all the information about the new PlayStation 5 Slim if you click on this link.

