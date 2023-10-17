New rumors have emerged around the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro, providing details on its possible specifications. According to these leaksthe PlayStation 5 Pro would not make significant changes to its CPU, which would continue to maintain its 8-core, 16-thread configuration based on the AMD Zen 2 architecture, although it would operate at a frequency of 4.00 GHz, which represents an increase of 14%.

NEW GPU

The real improvement would center on the GPU, which would be based on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture, compared to the RDNA 2 of the original PlayStation 5. This update would provide significantly improved performance, especially when it comes to ray tracing. With 60 Compute Units (CUs) and 3,840 Stream Processors, the GPU is expected to operate at a frequency ranging between 2,500 and 2,800 MHz. This represents a considerable increase compared to the original PlayStation 5.

Although the 16 GB of GDDR6 memory would remain, the memory speed is expected to increase to 18 Gbps instead of the 14 Gbps of the original version. However, this might not be enough for next-gen games.

To address this limitation, rumors suggest that between 2 and 4 GB of DDR5 DRAM memory will be added, intended to meet the needs of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s operating system. This would allow all 16 GB of VRAM to be fully available for use. in games.

Radeon RX 7800 XT

The GPU specifications of the PlayStation 5 Pro resemble those of an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which has 3,840 Stream Processors and 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing technology would be used for the PS5 Pro’s APU, compared to 7nm for the original PS5.

