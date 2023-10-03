We show you the players with the best pass in EA Sports FC 24, ordered by their general pass characteristics, to assist in the best way with all types of passes or crosses.

Let’s go look for the bigger stars for our teams in EA Sports FC 24, whether we are in career mode or Ultimate Team, in this case we are going to see Which ones have the most success? the best assistants pass or cross all types of balls. A feature for the most gamers, vital to aim better with passes of all kinds.

Those on the list below are also some of the best players in the game, and one of the most notable in his positionboth male and female.

The 20 players with the best passing

We have prepared a list in which you will find in order the players with the most passes in the game, in addition to its general average. We remind you that the pass is the mediates between vision, crosses, precision in taking free kicks, shooting passes, long passes and spin.

Kevin de Bryune 91, 94 pass.Alexia Putellas 91, 91 pass.Parejo 86, 90 pass.Bruno Fernandes 88, 90 pass.Trent Alexander-Arnold 86, 90 pass.Lionel Messi 90, 90 pass. Toni Kross 86, 90 passing.Christian Eriksen 83, 89 passing.Luka Modric 87, 89 passing.Joshua Kimmich 88, 88 passing.Caroline Graham Hansen 90, 88 passing.Martin Odegaard 87, 88 passing.Debinha 88, 87 pass.Antoine Griezmann 88, 87 pass.Rúben Neves 84, 86 pass.Bernardo Silva 88, 86 pass.Guro Reiten 88, 86 pass.Lindsay Horan 86, 86 pass.Kieran Trippier 85, 86 passÁngel Di María 83, 86 pass.Frenkie de Jong 87, 86 pass.

In this case there is more variety of positions, although mostly midfielders at the end, if not laterals or wingers on the field. Kevin de Bryune, Alexia Putellas, Parejo, Bruno Fernandes and Lionel Messi stand out to say some. As an extra, if you want a good free kick taker, the one with the best numbers for this is Messi, by far.

If you have more questions about EA Sports FC 24, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

