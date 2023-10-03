We show you the players with the best dribbling in EA Sports FC 24, ordered by their general dribbling characteristics, some of the most skillful and agile in the game.

We normally look for bigger stars for our teams in EA Sports FC 24, whether we are in career mode or Ultimate Team, in this case we are going to see Which ones have the most dribbles? the best dribblers to dribble any rival. This is a quite interesting feature, especially when it is linked to a player with 5 filigree stars, which allows you to do various tricks.

Those on the list below are also some of the best players in the game, also some of the most agile and one of the most notable in his positionboth male and female.

The 20 players with the best dribble

We have prepared a list in which you will find in order the players with the most dribbles in the game, in addition to its general average. We remind you that dribbling is the mediates between agility, balance, reaction, ball control, dribbling and composure.

Lionel Messi 90, 94 dribbling. Neymar Jr. 89, 93 dribbling. Kylian Mbappé 91, 92 dribbling. Alexia Putellas 91, 92 dribbling. Bernardo Silva 88, 92 dribbling. Aitana Bonmatí 90, 91 dribbling. Debinha 88, 91 dribbling.Jamal Musiala 88, 91 dribbling.Sam Kerr 90, 90 dribbling.Vini Jr. 89, 90 dribbling.Christiane Endler 88, 90 dribbling.Paulo Dybala 86, 90 dribbling.Caroline Graham Hansen 90, 90 dribbling.Ewa Pajor 87, 89 dribbling.Catarina Macario 84, 89 dribbling.Ángel Di María 83, 89 dribbling.Riyad Mahrez 86, 89 dribbling.Thiago 84, 89 dribbling.Kadidiatou Diani 89, 88 dribbling. Delphine Cascarino 84, 88 dribbling. Gabriel Jesus 84, 88 dribbling.

Among the most agile players to dribble Messi, Neymar Jr., Mbappe, Alexia or Bernardo Silva stand outNow, if you are looking for the best with 5 filigree stars then stay with Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Alexia, Debinha or Musiala. Having the maximum number of stars in filigrees allows you to do basically all types of dribbles with the player.

If you have more questions about EA Sports FC 24, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

