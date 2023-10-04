There are a thousand and one battles that are fought in Baldur’s Gate 3 and it is normal that the appearance of our characters is not excellent after having survived many hardships. Astarion, Shadowheart and the rest of the cast will have blood on their skin, dirt and all kinds of scab the more fights we have fought.

The only way to make them look perfect again is to take a long rest in our camp, or at least that’s what many players thought, as reported on GamesRadar. A Reddit thread has revealed that several dozen players have learned for the first time that you can shower all team members so they don’t stink.

“You know how you’re always super bloody after a fight? Stand under a waterfall and take a shower and you’ll look clean! I found out about it yesterday and I don’t know if everyone knew it already,but I want EVERYONE to know! This is great. I love this game,” reveals user Inactivism on the forum. Although it may seem like a truism, other users have acknowledged that they had no idea about this possibility.

“I wish I had known this,” admits Level_99_Healer in a comment, since during one of the sexual scenes with another NPC she found herself “covered in blood with bruises on her face, thighs and eyes so dark that it seems that she had not slept in a week. (…) I was a fucking disaster in my snake-adorned underwear.”

“My God, they just think of everything in this game! So I’ve been sucking this whole time. Hmm, they should make NPCs react to your damn appearance when you talk to them“, notes windriderfv, while Inactivism indicates that “Halsin told me one day that he doesn’t care that I haven’t bathed in two weeks. He likes the smell of sweat and nature.”

In any case, in Baldur’s Gate 3 We have several options to clean our characters. We can throw water bottles at our position, use clerics and druids to create water instantly or look for a water source, since once we set foot in it we will be clean in no time.

