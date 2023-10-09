With the latest generation pair of brothers about to hit the streets, Google is already preparing the launch of the most humble version with which sales always tend to increase. We talk about Pixel 8a, a model about whom nothing is known yet, but who has already been seen in a gallery of leaked promotional images. What a surprise, right?

The Pixel with the most interest

Being the smallest in the family has its advantages. You may arrive last, but you also get more attention. This is what usually happens to Google’s Pixel a, which with a much more interesting price and very striking features manage to gain the necessary attention to be noticed.

At the moment we do not know what features this new device will offer, but we do know what it will look like, since with OnLeaks, we have been able to see a photo gallery that shows it in all its splendor. As expected, this model will not include the temperature sensor present in the Pixel 8 Pro, and there will be two cameras that it mounts, although not with the optics and quality of the Pixel 8.

Where we will see something interesting is inside, since he processor will be the Tensor G3 with the Mali-G715 graphics, so we will have performance comparable to that of its older brother. Taking into account how the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a performed at a photographic level, we are sure that this Pixel 8a will be another great terminal to take into account in promotions and discounts.

Leaked Features

It doesn’t matter how soon things can leak. There will always be interesting details, and on this occasion, we also talk about the technical aspect which, apart from the cameras, would be the following:

Identical dimensions to the Pixel 7a, although smaller in height, thickness and width due to microscopic differences. The screen would be 6.1 inchesthe processor Tensor G3 and with 8GB RAM y Android 14 as operating system.

On this occasion we would opt for a more rounded design with 2.5D type crystal, which would give it a pretty nice grip. Beyond the power button, volume, USB-C port and SIM card slot, the images do not reveal much more, so we will have to wait for Google to officially announce the terminal and reveal the official price of what it could be. the new bestseller.

Fuente: SmartPrix

Via: PhoneArena