The Phoenix Force has left an indelible mark on the Marvel Universe and we tell you its story.

The Phoenix Force has been present in Marvel for a long time

He Marvel Universe is plagued by supernatural forces that guarantee the constant balance of the cosmos. However, of all the entities that have appeared in these more than seven decades of history Marvelthere is probably none as iconic as the Phoenix Force. From the moment it first appeared, the Phoenix Force has been present in some of the most epic stories ever seen in Marvel Comics. Many will wonder what makes The Phoenix Force is one of the most powerful.

The Phoenix Force is older than the universe itself

As seen on the pages of Jean Grey #2, the first glimpses of the amazing power of the Phoenix are already beginning to be seen, which was for a long time the source of pain for heroes who were trapped by its influence. Of course, The Phoenix Force has received numerous changes in its history. That is, it has undergone a constant evolution almost since it first appeared. On top of this, the Phoenix has changed hosts in what can only be described as a tenacious cycle of death and subsequent rebirth.

In this context, Jean Grey has been the most important wielder of the Phoenix Force in it Marvel Universe. It was thanks to her that we really understand how this entity works in the universe. Although her legacy is strongly related to the legacy of the X-Men, his birth occurred long before any of them. As a cosmic entity, it could even be stated that it predates the formation of the universe itself, but it is not known exactly when it first took the form of the Phoenix. What is known a lot is the first adventure that the Phoenix had on Earthas well as the history of the first X-Men who was able to verify the extent of his power.

Besides that the Phoenix forged a quick friendship with the sorcerer Feronthe Phoenix joined the prehistoric mutant known as Firehair. This gave the Phoenix the opportunity to not only find his place in Marvel, but also show his particular interest in an ancient version of the Norse god. Odin. Both events and the Phoenix’s choice of a red-haired woman as his human host became unquestionable aspects in the history of the Phoenixsetting the stage for their future adventures, stories and guests in the centuries to come.

Jean Gray has been the most important host of the Phoenix Force in its history

The Phoenix has had numerous hosts since prehistoric times, but none of them have had a connection as deep as the impact he had on Jean Grey. in the comic X-Men #101 The first meeting between the two took place when he approached Jean as she desperately fought to protect a space shuttle with the help of her psychic powers. Sensing her desperation, the Phoenix took Jean as his last human host, giving him the power he needed to save everyone from imminent danger. Their relationship was positive at first, but soon after, their relationship changed drastically. Some time later, the Phoenix would take the form of Jean to take over his life completely.

Immediately after la saga Dark Phoenix originala part of the Phoenix Force found its home in the clone of Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor. This led to a devastating confrontation between the two that ended with Jean redeeming his soul completely and the Phoenix making his way through different hosts over a relatively short period of time. As expected, Jean was always present in this curious selection of guests of the Phoenix.

When the Phoenix Force was ready to return to Earthlos Avengers They were ready and willing to confront her directly. In doing so, the Phoenix fractured into five distinct fragments, each of which found a mutant to serve as its representative. Although the fear of Avengers to the destructive power of Phoenix was partially justified, his reaction was what caused that same destructive potential returned to Earth.

Nevertheless, Marvel had a mutant who was not only capable of subduing the threat of the Phoenix Force alone, but she could also take advantage of her power to undo the extermination that the mutants had suffered at the hands of the Scarlet Witch. Yes, we are referring to Hope Summers. In addition to being the first mutant born after M-Day, Hope He became the personification of hope for the mutant people. With Hope as its host, the Dark Phoenix that had passed through Cyclops took the form of the White Phoenix, and with that power Hope gave the mutants on Earth another chance to survive. As such, the Phoenix departed again towards the stars, to reborn once again in infinite space.

The last Phoenix Force host with a real connection was Echo

The last time the Phoenix Force returned from his cycle of death and rebirth, offered some cruel revelations to numerous heroes and even some interesting details about its origin in the Marvel Universe. Between the battles with Thor, Jean and even the Moon Knight and his god Khonshu, it became very evident that the Phoenix Force had lost much of its sense of identity. Instead of continuing to jump between different hosts at random, the Phoenix summoned almost two dozen of the most important characters in the Marvel Universe to participate in a contest and fight for their power. Despite the presence of former hosts and authentic iconic figures of the House of Ideasthe final winner was Maya Lopez, also known as Echo.

In the following years, Maya He used the Phoenix to not only save all of reality on more than one occasion, but also to discover the long-lost connection his own family already had with the power of the Phoenix Force. This was the second person that the Phoenix Force felt she had a real, authentic connection with. And, assuming that’s true, she could also be the first host the Phoenix has had in years who only made her a better version of herself.

