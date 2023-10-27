The Italian city of Naples is unique in the fact that it is surrounded to the east and west by two important volcanic structures. To the east, Mount Vesuvius, known for having buried the Roman city of Pompeii in fire and ashes almost 2,000 years ago; to the west, the lesser known (but more active) Phlegerous Fields.

Growing concern. In recent months, the attention of experts and neighbors has been focusing on this geological region located west of the city of Naples, in southern Italy. Last month the area experienced its largest earthquake in four decades (magnitude 4.2) and concern has been growing since then. For now the authorities maintain a yellow warning level.

Since then there have been several earthquakes. Last week alone there were 54 movements with a maximum magnitude of 3.6. Yesterday the Vesuviano Observatory, an organization dependent on the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), reported four movements of magnitudes between 1 and 2. In addition to these earthquakes, clouds of dust and gas emerge from the Solfatara crater into the atmosphere that transmit to the area the smell of sulfur often associated with these events.

Despite everything, the eruption is neither safe nor immediate, so for now monitoring of the situation continues without the need to initiate an evacuation of the inhabitants of the municipalities closest to this volcanic caldera. The authorities have begun to take measures such as inspecting numerous buildings as a way to prevent further problems.

First notice in summer. At the beginning of June, a group of experts from INGV and University College London published an article in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment in which they considered the possibility of an eruption, the first in almost 500 years.

In their article they talked precisely about how volcanoes that had not erupted for a long time, as in this case, had to break the crust before being able to expel magma. The authors analyzed how this rupture process was accompanied by variations in the seismicity of the environment. They explained that the successive seismic episodes that have occurred since the middle of the 20th century could correspond to this rupture.

Once again, the authors pointed out that we could not speak of a breakup that was either imminent or in the short term, they only pointed out that some of the conditions necessary for this breakup had begun to occur.

bradyism Aside from occasional earthquakes, the Phlegerous Fields are characterized by another form of geological movement: bradyism. Bradysism is a slow underground movement, which in the case of this volcanic area is linked to a vertical movement of the soil.

The Phlegerous Fields since 2004 the caldera has been rising at an increasing speed. In the first months of 2023 the ground was rising at a rate of 15 mm per month, but last week it rose 1 cm in an interval of three days.

This is not the first “crisis” of bradyism in the fields in the last century. Three crises can be counted throughout the 20th century: in 1950-1952, in 1969-1972, and the third in 1982-1984. All three crises saw large and sudden increases in caldera elevation, while the first crisis of the 21st century so far appears to have been more gradual.

1538. The last eruption of this volcano occurred in the year 1538 and according to geologists’ calculations it was also accompanied by a more or less sudden increase in the elevation of the caldera.

We know of other eruptive episodes of this volcano in prehistory, 26 in the last 5,500 years if we exclude this last one from 1538. However, the largest eruptions of this volcano, active for 80,000 years, occurred 40,000 and 15,000 years ago.

The largest caldera in Europe. The Phlegraean Fields are not a typical volcano. When we think of a volcano we tend to think of the volcanic edifice, the mountain created by the accumulation of rock material expelled from beneath the earth. The Neapolitan volcano is shaped like a volcanic caldera. What some consider the most dangerous caldera in Europe.

And what exactly is a volcanic caldera? Volcanic calderas, again as explained by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), are depressions formed “by the total collapse of the volcanic edifice during a very explosive eruption.” These calderas may somewhat resemble the craters left behind by meteorite impacts, with a raised outer ring and a depression in the center.

In the case of the Phlegerous Fields, this volcanic complex has numerous individual craters, some underwater, along the main structure of the volcanic caldera. This caldera extends over a diameter of between 12 and 14 kilometers in the northwest of the Gulf of Naples. Its area covers numerous towns on the outskirts of the metropolitan area of ​​Naples, where it is estimated that several hundred thousand people live.

In Xataka | If the question is “has a volcano in Tonga caused this year’s extreme heat”, the answer is complex

Image | European Space Agency