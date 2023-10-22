The Philippines has accused the Chinese coast guard of colliding with a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea. The ship was carrying supplies for military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, an atoll in the Spratly Islands archipelago that lies in an area hotly contested between the two countries.

The clash between the two boats, visible in a series of photos published by the Philippine army, is part of a climate of growing tension in the South China Sea, over which China has claimed its sovereignty since the end of the Second World War. China maintains that the territories included in the South China Sea have been part of Chinese territory for two thousand years, while countries that oppose Chinese requests – such as Vietnam – argue that China’s interest became manifest only after the end of the Second World War. world War. In particular, the Spratly Islands are also claimed by five other countries: the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Brunei and Vietnam. All countries except Brunei, over the years, have built artificial bases in the archipelago, made up of very small islands but rich in natural resources: it is located about a thousand kilometers south of the Chinese coast and has a strategic position for military transport and commercial.

In the 1990s the Philippines had run aground its own Navy ship no longer in use off one of the Spratly Islands (known as Second Thomas Shoal) in order to reassert its territorial claims and several Philippine soldiers still live on the wreck. In recent months, however, China has repeatedly opposed Philippine attempts to supply its soldiers living there: at the beginning of October there was an incident in which a large Chinese coast guard ship blocked the passage of two Chinese ships for hours. Philippine Coast Guard and two small commercial boats heading towards Second Thomas Shoal. In August, however, the Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard of blocking and attacking another military supply ship with a water cannon.