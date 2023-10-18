In his memoirs, the Austrian actor and bodybuilder opens up about his BIG obsession since childhood, and talks about a trait he shares with other celebrities.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career is full of great successes. To be clear, the Austrian has been and is A great actor, especially in the action genre. It is impossible to get works like Terminator, Terminator 2, Predator, Conan the Barbarian or Daring Lies out of your mind.

Schwarzenegger has also been governor of the state of California in the United States, as well as a great bodybuilder decades ago. Come on, Chuache has it all.

We found lots of anecdotes, experiences and curiosities in his memoirs, titled Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, in which the 76-year-old Austrian even gives some advice based on his experience.

There is a specific fragment that has awakened our curiosity. Arnold Schwarzenegger It speaks of a personality trait, which causes one to be obsessed with a goal until it is completed.

He ensures that other key figures, such as athletes Serena Williams o Tiger Woodsas well as the director Steven Spielbergalso have this very special feature.

How is Chuache similar to Spielberg, Woods or Williams?

According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, at some point in our lives we have an impulse, which we must heed. He also defines it as an obsessionwhich is a small clue of what we want to achieve in our lives.

In your case, ensure that It was ”United States”. Of course, Arnold did not think about being a governor, an actor or a bodybuilder, but simply about traveling to the United States and developing his future there.

”It seemed like everywhere I went in those days I saw the most amazing things about America,” Arnold Schwarzenegger says.

Arnold fulfilled his dream, and surely in a way he never imagined. And all thanks to this obsession, a factor to which we must pay more attentionbased on your personal experience.

”Your obsessions are a clue to your first vision of yourself, if only you had paid attention to them from the beginning…”.

In this sense, Arnold Schwarzenegger is compared to Tiger Woods, Serena Williams or Steven Spielberg. They all have the same thing in common: They followed their obsession as children until they became stars in these areas..

Serena Williams and her sister Venus dreamed of being tennis players, while their brothers rejected the sport. Tiger Woods already showed great skills with the golf cluby Steven Spielberg used a camera to record scenes since I was a child.

It is the key to success, Arnold says in his memoirs. Now, this does not mean that following our childhood obsession is a 100% accurate shot.

Do you think the same as Arnold Schwarzenegger? Be that as it may, in the end he did manage to fulfill his dream, and in what way. Although not everything was a bed of rosesas he recently told about the filming of Conan the Barbarian.