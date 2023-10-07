An interesting announcement related to Persona 5 Royal, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for modern consoles, as an interesting pack has been announced for Switch.

Now we have learned that SEGA and Atlus have launched the Persona Collection in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Contains Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable for the price of $89.99 / £74.98 / 89,98€ or the regional equivalent. If you buy this bundle instead of the games separately, you can save around $10 / £15 / €10.

Here you can see it:

