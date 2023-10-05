The federal court in Brooklyn sentenced Frank James to life in prison for the armed attack that on April 12, 2022 in the United States caused 10 people to be injured by gunfire. James entered the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, one of the boroughs of New York, and then into a subway car wearing a construction worker’s vest and a gas mask. He filled the carriage with smoke from a canister (thirteen other people were injured from the effects of the smoke) and shot: none of the people hit died, but some suffered long-term damage, both physical and psychological.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 life sentences (“concurrent”, according to the US legal definition), one for each person affected. According to the judges, James, who is 64 years old, planned the attack for years to cause as much damage as possible. Although the attack caused no deaths, it was the most violent ever on the New York subway.