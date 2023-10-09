Bond, the fire sale: even the prices of very solid countries collapse. Analysis and alarm

Sui financial markets an epochal change is underway and it is above all those who are paying the price Most indebted countries like Italy. What analysts define as the “perfect storm” sui bond: the largest sell-off of government bonds in history. Long-term securities – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – offered by very solid issuers, which a few months ago were worth even 40% more than their redemption value, see their prices collapse even at half parity, with prices that in other situations would indicate very high risks of default. A hurricane whose strength lasted for fifteen years and which it now invests investors large and small. But how did we get to this situation? Selling bonds reduces prices, so when rates and yields rise, bond prices fall: it pays off sell old titles that don’t make anything and buy new ones which yield more.

This – continues Il Fatto – triggered the collapse of government bonds and private bonds. Unlike three years ago, today it is not impossible to see very long-term bonds (with deadlines 2050-2070) also from countries considered very solid treaties a prices below 50. Analysts expect rates to remain stable or they will decline very slowly not only in next year, but also in 2025 and 2026. A problem for those who, like Italy, are struggling with the payment of interest on the debt: the great success of the second issue of the BTp Valorewhich in recent days has collected orders for 17.2 billion, was supported by interest growing up to 4.5% per year in 2028. Costs paid by taxpayers.

