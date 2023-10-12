Film director Martin Scorsese explains how Barbie and Oppenheimer could change the film industry.

Barbenheimer​ is the name of the phenomenon that refers to the simultaneous premiere of Barbie and Oppenheimer

The established film director Martin Scorseseknown for films such as Taxi Drive or The Wolf of Wall Street, has spoken out about the phenomenon of recent months Barbenheimer based on the simultaneous premiere of Barbie y Oppenheimer. Martin Scorsese has shown his ideal vision regarding the most immediate future of cinema, praising what he has called Barbenheimer. These were his words:

I think the combination of Oppenheimer and Barbie was something special. It seemed to be, I hate to say it like this, but like it was the perfect storm. It came about at the right time and in the right way. The most important thing about this is that people went to see the movies in theaters. And I think that’s a wonderful thing. The way a movie with as much entertainment value as Barbie and a movie with as much judgment as Oppenheimer fit together is a good example of how they work well with each other despite being very different. That always bothers me, that independent films don’t have the importance they deserve. I think this will change the situation of cinema.

The director also said that he had a certain predilection for Barbie to be Margot Robbie:

I haven’t seen the movies yet. I love Christopher Nolan’s work, but I have to say that Margot Robbie worked with me on The Wolf of Wall Street. Therefore, everything stays in the family.

Scorsese’s latest comments on Barbenheimer They follow other very controversial ones that he made about marvel movies that give shape to UCM. Many fans saw them as a direct attack on films that were beloved. Martin Scorsese He criticized the studio’s attitude in prioritizing what is popular over the impossibility of continuing to reinvent itself. Scorsese said this would have a detrimental effect in what later generations would think cinema is.

On October 20, the latest film from Scorsese, The Moon Killersstarring Leonardo DiCaprio.

